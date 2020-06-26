NET Health board votes to recommend mask requirement to Smith County, Tyler officials

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The NET Health Board of Directors voted unanimously to recommend a mask requirement for Smith County and the City of Tyler, according to NET Health CEO George Roberts.

The order calls for people age two and over to wear a face covering unless they have a medical condition that exempts them, which must be documented by a physician.

This comes after Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he does not plan to issue any orders requiring residents to wear masks in public.

“I encourage individuals and businesses to make healthy choices in their daily practices and routines…There is still no need for fear. Our community strength, response and readiness is second to none,” said Moran.

While the mask requirement is recommended by NET Health, it is up to county and city officials to develop, enact, and enforce the mandate.

Recent data has shown COVID-19 cases to show an increase in people under 30.

“Deeper dive of the data a couple day ago. Over 35% of the patients were age 30 and under, so this really appears to be in the younger crowd right now in East Texas, particularly Smith County,” said Roberts.

Roberts emphasized the need to wear a mask and how it can help slow the spread of the virus. He also commended Gov. Greg Abbott for pausing the reopening plan for Texas due to an uptick in cases.

“It’s probably an action that needed to be taken,” said Roberts. “The Governor has taken some action, he’s been pretty active in trying to reopen Texas, and I think it’s just a good pause right now to see if we can start limiting the spread of this thing.”