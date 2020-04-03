NET Health announces 6 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

Two of these individuals are in home-isolation and four are currently hospitalized. All six were exposed to COVID-19 via community spread.

The current total in Smith County is 53 cases. In East Texas, there are 151 cases.

“With the establishment of community spread in East Texas, the public has the responsibility, more than ever, to practice physical distancing behaviors and follow recommendations from health officials and from municipalities,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. You will also need to self-isolate from the public for 14 days.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission are maintained at NETHealthCOVID19.org.