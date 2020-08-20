NET Health announces 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Smith County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has announced four new COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County.

According to NET Health, the deceased are a 53-year old male resident of Tyler, one 88-year old male resident of Whitehouse, and two 88-year old female residents of Whitehouse.

“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the forty-six (46) Smith County residents who have died due to COVID-19,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

NET Health said Smith County has 2,928 cases of the virus, with 839 estimated recoveries and 42 deaths.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations and statistics from all counties covered by NET Health’s Disease Surveillance Division are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.