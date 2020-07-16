NET Health announces 3 new deaths in Smith County to COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health announced three new deaths in Smith County due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three victims are:

a 66 year-old female resident of Lindale

a 68-year old female resident of Lindale

a 77-year old male resident of Tyler.

The seven previous people to die from the virus included:

56-year old male resident of Troup

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

95-year old male resident of Tyler

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

One week ago, July 8, there were 69 East Texas residents currently hospitalized in Tyler hospitals due to active COVID-19 infection. This statistic increased by 80% over the past week, with today’s total of 124 patients.

Access today’s Smith County dashboard by visiting the ‘Confirmed COVID-19 Cases’ link within the “News and Updates” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Earlier today, NET Health also received confirmation of 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, increasing the cumulative number of cases to 1,568.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following: Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of Breath, Difficulty Breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or Body Aches, Headache, Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell, Loss of Appetite, Sore Throat, Nasal Congestions, Runny Nose, Diarrhea, Vomiting, Nausea.

Smith County residents without health insurance can speak with a Community Health Worker to determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617 – 6404.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and access to local social services are listed at the NET Health website.