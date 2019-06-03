Neglected, malnourished camel given new life at Texas sanctuary Video

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) - Meet Bubba.

He's a bactrian camel - meaning he has two humps, as opposed to dromedary camels which have one - and one of the newest tenants at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.

Bubba was found in a home in Florida, severely malnourished and living in poor conditions. After being rescued from squalor, he spent six months with the SPCA. That organization cared for him until he was strong and healthy enough to travel from Florida to the Texas sanctuary.

He is the first bactrian camel for the ranch.

"He's not too fond of people and we respect that, give him his distance," said Noelle Almrud, director of the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. "He is able to be haltered and receive medical care when he needs it. Otherwise we just let him be a camel. And if he wants to come up to us, then that's fine and we respect that. Otherwise we let him live his life here."

When Bubba was rescued, both of his humps were completely deflated due to malnourishment.

Bactrian camels inhabit the Gobi and Taklamakan Deserts of central Asia and western China. Besides their two humps, they also are known for their long hair.

While the camel's humps are commonly thought to store water, they actually store fat. The humps are made of fatty tissues which are used to store energy for times when food isn't readily available.

Well nourished camels have humps that stand upright and appear plump and firm. Malnourished camels, like Bubba, have smaller and sideways leaning humps. A camel with a nourished hump can live up to a couple of weeks without eating or drinking.

Experts at the Black Beauty Ranch say it will take quite a while to restore Bubba's fat storage and regain his strength.