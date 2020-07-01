‘NEED TO UP OUR GAME’: Cornyn calls for more comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Texas Senator John Cornyn has called on the White House to implement a more comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy.

Cornyn issued the request in remarks made on the Senate floor Wednesday “based upon what we’ve learned about the coronavirus,” according to his office.

His call also comes as Texas continues to set state single-day records for new cases of the virus. On Tuesday, the state reported almost 7,000 new cases.

As of Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 2,119,036 tests administered in the state.

Texas currently has 159,986 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 2,424 deaths and 84,818 estimated recoveries.

The state is one of at least 30 in the country currently experiencing n extreme spike in COVID-19 cases.

“As cases have climbed in recent weeks, it’s become clear that we need to take what we’ve learned about this virus and adjust our strategy,” Cornyn said.

That strategy, he said, includes ensuring “that we’re identifying cases as soon as possible to stop the spread and to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

“I know the Administration and the Task Force are working around the clock on this, but to be frank, we need to up our game. And I hope we will focus on developing a comprehensive testing strategy, based on what we have learned from this hard experience, to combat the rising cases and community spread we’re seeing in places like Texas and elsewhere.”