Nearly 10,000 Upshur County Rural Electric residents without power

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Close to 10,000 Upshur County Rural County Electric customers are without power Tuesday morning.
It is unclear what caused the power outages. A call to the company was not immediately returned.
On the company’s Facebook page, they wrote:
We currently are working on our metering point in Jefferson. We have totally new equipment and a new transformer there. We will have power restored soon for the area.Upshur County Rural Electric Facebook Page
According to the company outage map, eight cities have over 99 percent of customers without power. Overall, 1 in 5 Upshur County Rural Electric consumers does not have electricity.
Below is a list of major outages with the company:
- Darco: 172
- Gethsemane: 559
- Hall: 866
- Harleton: 1,531
- Jefferson: 597
- Lake O’ The Pines: 1,596
- Nesbitt: 1,339
- Shady Shores: 1,413
- Victory: 1,431
