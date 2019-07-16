Nearly 10,000 Upshur County Rural Electric residents without power

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Close to 10,000 Upshur County Rural County Electric customers are without power Tuesday morning.

It is unclear what caused the power outages. A call to the company was not immediately returned.

On the company’s Facebook page, they wrote:

We currently are working on our metering point in Jefferson. We have totally new equipment and a new transformer there. We will have power restored soon for the area. Upshur County Rural Electric Facebook Page

According to the company outage map, eight cities have over 99 percent of customers without power. Overall, 1 in 5 Upshur County Rural Electric consumers does not have electricity.

Below is a list of major outages with the company:

Darco: 172

Gethsemane: 559

Hall: 866

Harleton: 1,531

Jefferson: 597

Lake O’ The Pines: 1,596

Nesbitt: 1,339

Shady Shores: 1,413

Victory: 1,431

For a complete look at the outage map, click here.