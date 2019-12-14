NEAL’S WHEELS: So much generosity, but more is needed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays are a great time to give back to others, and that’s exactly what so many East Texans have done.

In the past few weeks, you’ve donated more than 100 bicycles through my annual “Neal’s Wheels” bike collection for East Texas kids.

“Neal’s Wheels” ended today. All of the bicycles were picked up by the Salvation Army for distribution to local children.

The Salvation Army says it is appreciative of the donations, but more is always needed.

“The need continues to rise here in East Texas as we continue to serve our neighbors 365 days of the year,” said Salvation Army Captain Nicole Parker. “Every dollar, every piece of change that goes into that Red Kettle this season not only is for Christmas, but helps to run our center of hope year around.”

The group says it is still between $20,000-$30,000 short of its kettle goal, and has around 100 angels left to be picked off the Angel Tree at Broadway Square Mall.