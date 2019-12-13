Breaking News
Alabama officer shot while responding to call

NEAL’S WHEELS: KETK holds annual bike drive for Salvation Army

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) For the eighth year in a row, KETK anchor Neal Barton has hosted his Neal’s Wheels campaign to collect bicycles for East Texas children.

In 2019, we collected more than 80 bikes to donate to the Salvation army for children in need.

“Children in East Texas, many of their wishes that we obtain from their families for Christmas are bicycles,” said Capt. Nicole Parker with the Salvation Army.

“It’s so important in this day and age to allow children to be outside and to engage in the outdoors. To be able to make these wishes come true is so great.”

The goal of the program is to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the holidays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories