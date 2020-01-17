NBCUniversal’s “Peacock” to enter streaming war

(VOD) A new entry will soon attempt to light up the streaming landscape.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is set to launch “Peacock.”

The new service will take a different approach toward attracting subscribers.

It will feature three tiers of access, one free, but with ads, a second ad-supported tier for $4.99 each month, and a third premium tier that’s ad-free.

All will feature access to more than 600 movies and 400 series, including new originals, including “Girls 5Eva” from producer Tina Fey.

Peacock will also feature live breaking news coverage, sports content and early streaming of NBC’s late-night shows, starting at 8 p.m.

Comcast subscribers can start streaming the service on April 15th.

Peacock rolls out nationally this summer, in time to stream content from the Tokyo Olympics.

