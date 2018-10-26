NBC releases statement about Megan Kelly controversy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"Given the circumstances 'Megyn Kelly Today' will be on tape the rest of the week." This is NBC's statement of Kelly's current situation with the network.

Kelly has been under attack since she defended the use of blackface as a Halloween costume.

Kelly said on air, to an all-white panel of guests: "What is racist? Because you get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," she said during a segment. "When I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up like a character."

Kelly apologized on Wednesday during the opening of her show. "I'm Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry," she said. "I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways by racists in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise."

Kelly joined NBC News in January 2017 after working at Fox News as host of "The Kelly File."