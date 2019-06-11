NBC announces five moderators for first Democratic debate
The first primary debate will be in Miami June 26-27
MIAMI - NBC announced on Tuesday the five moderators for the first Democratic primary debate, just over two weeks away.
Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debate, which will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami over two nights on June 26-27.
The debate will air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo from 8 to 10 p.m. Central time both nights.
- Holt is anchor of "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" and "Dateline NBC."
- Guthrie is co-anchor of "TODAY" and NBC News chief legal analyst.
- Todd is moderator of "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" and NBC News political director.
- Maddow is host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC.
- Díaz-Balart is anchor of "Noticias Telemundo" and "NBC Nightly News Saturday."\
Holt will moderate both hours on each day while Guthrie and Diaz-Balart will be alongside him the first hour and then Todd and Maddow appear alongside him during the second hour.
In all, 20 candidates will participate in the two-night event, with ten on the stage each night.
Candidates need to either register 1 percent support in three qualified polls or have 65,000 unique donors to their campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, to qualify for the debate.