NBC announces five moderators for first Democratic debate

MIAMI - NBC announced on Tuesday the five moderators for the first Democratic primary debate, just over two weeks away.

Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the debate, which will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami over two nights on June 26-27.

The debate will air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo from 8 to 10 p.m. Central time both nights.

Holt is anchor of "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" and "Dateline NBC."

Guthrie is co-anchor of "TODAY" and NBC News chief legal analyst.

Todd is moderator of "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" and NBC News political director.

Maddow is host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC.

Díaz-Balart is anchor of "Noticias Telemundo" and "NBC Nightly News Saturday."\

Holt will moderate both hours on each day while Guthrie and Diaz-Balart will be alongside him the first hour and then Todd and Maddow appear alongside him during the second hour.

In all, 20 candidates will participate in the two-night event, with ten on the stage each night.

Candidates need to either register 1 percent support in three qualified polls or have 65,000 unique donors to their campaign, with a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, to qualify for the debate.