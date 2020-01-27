NBA postpones game between Lakers and Clippers following Kobe Bryant’s death

PHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 19: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 102-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers following Sunday’s passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In a statement the league said:

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

The Lakers’ next game is expected to take place on Jan.31 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center.