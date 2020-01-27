NBA postpones game between Lakers and Clippers following Kobe Bryant’s death

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers following Sunday’s passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
In a statement the league said:
“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”
The Lakers’ next game is expected to take place on Jan.31 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center.