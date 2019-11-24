Navy veteran found in Dallas apartment had been dead 3 years

DALLAS, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The mother of a Navy veteran is seeking answers after her son’s body was discovered in his Dallas apartment where officials discovered he had been dead for three years, according to NBC.

The remains of Ronald Wayne White, 54, were discovered November 12 from the DeSoto Town Center Apartments.

White had been dead “for an extended period of time, up to when he was last known alive three years ago,” the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

White’s mother, Doris Stevens, said she hadn’t spoken to her son since November 2016.

White had been divorced for about 20 years and had recently sold his house in Glenn Heights, according to his mother.

Stevens, 70, said she grew concerned about her son in February 2017 after two months of not speaking. If he was in the United States, they would speak at least once a week and if he was out of the country it would be once or twice a month.

By April 2017, when she could not reach him on his birthday, she knew something was wrong.

Her first instinct was to call the apartment complex and file a missing persons report with the Dallas Police departments.

“They asked how old my son was and I told them and they said, ‘You can’t make a missing person report for a grown-up,'” she said.

She insisted on his disappearance and traveled from Shreveport to Dallas to visit both departments multiple times.

“They didn’t give me no kind of consideration,” Stevens said through tears. She did not know her son had an apartment in DeSoto, otherwise, she said she would have tried to access it.

Stevens then asked family members to pool money to hire a private investigator but was unsuccessful in raising the funds.

Last week, she said she received a call from one of her son’s adult children saying White was dead.

After visiting the medical examiner’s office, she asked how long her son had been dead. When he told her three years, she said her knees gave way.

“I lost control of my body,” she said.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy could take up to 90 days.

Stevens said she will not stop digging until she knows what happened to her son and believes the apartment complex is partially to blame for his body going undiscovered.

The DeSoto Town Center said in a statement Friday that Whtie frequently traveled and his bills were paid through automatic withdrawals.

“Our maintenance personnel discovered his body when they identified and responded to a service issue at his apartment,” the statement said. “We are cooperating with the police as they investigate this incident.”