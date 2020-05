MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A survey team from the National Weather Service has determined that an EF-1 and an EF-0 tornado hit Malakoff Saturday.

The survey team found survey team found EF-1 damage on the west side of Malakoff.

The team also found EF-0 damage just northeast of Mabank. According to the team, it was a brief touchdown along the Kaufman/Van Zandt County line with estimated 85 mph winds.