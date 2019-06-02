National Weather Service describes effects of vehicle heatstroke deaths as temperatures rise

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), nine child deaths have occurred in 2019 thus far after having a heatstroke from being left in vehicles.

With temperatures rising, the NWS advise individuals on checking your vehicle for children or pets before leaving. Leaving windows opened does not decrease the temperature.

It takes minutes for a car temperature to rise to an unsafe temperature. A dark dashboard can reach a temperature of 180 to 200 degree Fahrenheit.

The Children’s Safety Network suggests:

Never leave a child or children unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows cracked, even “for a minute”

Always check the backseat when exiting the vehicle (put your phone or your purse in the backseat to create a reminder system)

When not in use, always keep vehicle doors and trunks locked and keep keys out of reach of children

Make an agreement with your childcare provider to always call you as soon as possible when your child is absent

Call 911 if you see a child alone in a vehicle

For more information and resources, follow the National Weather Service website.