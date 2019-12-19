Nassau Bay, Houston law enforcement bid farewell to sergeant killed in traffic stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Nassau Bay Police Department bid farewell to one of its own Wednesday with a touching sendoff.

The funeral for NBPD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was held Wednesday in Houston with hundreds in attendance.

Sullivan was escorted to her funeral in style, her casket transported in the sidecar of a motorcycle to honor her love of bikes.

Her brother Jared and Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie delivered her eulogy.

Sullivan died last week when a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant broke free from police while being handcuffed, fled from a traffic stop and struck her with his vehicle.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, was arrested after a two-day manhunt. He is in the Harris County Jail on a charge of capital murder.

Sullivan was a 16-year veteran of law enforcement.

After her funeral service, a private procession was held in Nassau Bay.