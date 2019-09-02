Names of Midland-Odessa shooting victims emerge as GoFundMe verifies accounts

ODESSA, Texas (KETK/ KTSM) – After a gunman opened fire on I-20 between Odessa and Midland, seven people died and more than 20 were injured.

As of Monday morning, GoFundMe verified 12 separate fundraisers. They include six of the dead and six of the injured.

Six of the seven victims who died

Six of the seven who lost their lives

Mary Granados

Granados, 29, was a postal carrier who was shot and killed while on her route. The shooter hijacked her van to continue on his rampage. Granados’ twin sister, Rosie, said they planned to celebrate their 30th birthday together.

“She was so special,” Rosie Granados told NBC News. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Joe Griffith

Griffith, 40, was killed as he sat at a traffic light with his wife and two children in the car with him. Griffith worked as an educator and was known for his sense of humor and uncanny ability to impersonate people.

Kameron Brown

Brown’s death was confirmed by his employer, Standard Safety & Supply in Odessa.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a member of our team,” the company told The Associated Press.

Edwin Peregrino

Peregrino, 25, had just moved to San Antonio two weeks prior to Saturday’s shooting. He had returned to Odessa to visit family.

According to the Associated Press, Peregrino was in his back yard with his brother-in-law when he was struck by a bullet.

“You could always count on him for anything,” Peregrino’s sister told The Associated Press. “He would always help my parents and his siblings. I knew I could rely on him and call on him.”

Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Arco

Arco was driving home from work when he was killed by a bullet. Rudy had just moved to Texas from Las Vegas after the 2017 mass shooting.

He was the owner of a trucking company and felt that “Odessa was a safe place to go.” his sister told the Arizona Republic.

Leila Hernandez

Hernandez, 15, was a sophomore at Odessa High School. She played on the school’s basketball team and had celebrated her quincenera in May.

Her 9-year-old brother, Nathan Hernandez, was also shot in the attack. His condition is unknown.

Others injured

Six of the victims who were injured

In addition to the seven killed, over 20 others were injured. Many of their loved ones have established GoFundMe accounts to help with their recovery.

Anderson Davis

Davis, 17-months-old, was hit by a bullet fragment. She suffered severe injuries leading her to be life-flighted to Lubbock. Since Saturday, she has been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Midland PD Officer Zack Owens

The Midland Police officer was shot in the line of duty. He was shot multiple times in the arm and hand and suffered an eye injury due to glass shards, according to the fundraiser.

Texas DPS Trooper Chuck Pryor

Pryor was the first victim of the shooter in Midland when he and his partner pulled over the suspect for a traffic violation. Pryor was shot in the face and has had at least one surgery since, according to the fundraiser.

He is in serious, but stable condition.

Odessa PD Officer James Santana

Santana was identified by family and friends as the third officer who was injured Saturday. His injuries are not listed as critical, but he still requires surgery to remove bullet fragments.

Efe Obayagbona

Obayagbona was shot while in his semi-truck on his work route on I-20. He was shot multiple times including his right wrist which was shattered, according to the fundraiser. His left arm was hit with the bullet going through to his chest and lungs.

He is the father of two young children, ages 2-months and five years.

Marian Boado Encinosa

Encinosa was shot three times in the abdomen, chest, and elbow, according to the fundraiser. She is a Cuban native and her family has flown in from the island to be with her and help care for her 10-month-old son. Encinosa will reportedly need multiple surgeries.

KETK will add more as they are released.

RELATED CONTENT: