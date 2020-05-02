Nacogdoches County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally up to 169.
Nine of the new cases are in Nacogdoches and two are in the county.
The age ranges and gender for the new cases are:
- 40-49 – Male
- 60-69 – Male
- 60-69 – Male
- 70-79 – Female
- 70-79 – Female
- 80-89 – Female
- 90-99 – Female
- 40-49 – Female
- 50-59 – Male
- 19-29 – Female
- 30-39 – Male
The county has suffered eight deaths, but has 34 patients who have recovered.
It has administered approximately 952 cases and screen about 2,500 callers.