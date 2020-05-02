Nacogdoches County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally up to 169.

Nine of the new cases are in Nacogdoches and two are in the county.

The age ranges and gender for the new cases are:

40-49 – Male

60-69 – Male

60-69 – Male

70-79 – Female

70-79 – Female

80-89 – Female

90-99 – Female

40-49 – Female

50-59 – Male

19-29 – Female

30-39 – Male

The county has suffered eight deaths, but has 34 patients who have recovered.

It has administered approximately 952 cases and screen about 2,500 callers.