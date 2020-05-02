Breaking News
KETK working to fix technical issue for antenna viewers

Nacogdoches County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally up to 169.

Nine of the new cases are in Nacogdoches and two are in the county.

The age ranges and gender for the new cases are:

  • 40-49 – Male
  • 60-69 – Male
  • 60-69 – Male
  • 70-79 – Female
  • 70-79 – Female
  • 80-89 – Female
  • 90-99 – Female
  • 40-49 – Female
  • 50-59 – Male
  • 19-29 – Female
  • 30-39 – Male

The county has suffered eight deaths, but has 34 patients who have recovered.

It has administered approximately 952 cases and screen about 2,500 callers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar