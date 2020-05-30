Nacogdoches, Wood Counties announce new deaths to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two counties have reported a total of six new deaths due to COVID-19.

Nacogdoches County reported five deaths, bringing that county’s total to 20. It also reported two new cases, bringing that total to 273. The county estimates it has 198 recoveries.

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron reported that county’s second death due to COVID-19, along with two new cases. It now has 29 confirmed cases and an estimated 16 recoveries.

Camp County reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 70. The county has an estimated seven recoveries.

Cherokee County has six new cases, bringing its total to 44.

Franklin County has two new cases, bringing its total to six. At least one patient has recovered.

Gregg County has seen a substantial increase in cases over the past week. On Monday, the county reported a total of 187 cases. On Tuesday, that number rose to 204. On Wednesday, the county confirmed 44 new cases and its sixth death from the virus. On Thursday, it had another case confirmed, bringing its total to 249. It has an estimated 64 recoveries.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported five new cases in his county, bringing the total there to 247. The county has suffered 24 deaths and has an estimated 80 recoveries.

Houston County is reporting a total of 55 cases, with 10 of those in the Eastham state prison unit. The county has an estimated 45 recoveries.

Rusk County is reporting two new cases, bringing its total to 48. The county has suffered two deaths and has an estimated 34 recoveries.

Sabine County has confirmed eight cases and an estimated three recoveries.

Shelby County has reported 8 new cases, bringing its total to 196. It has suffered six deaths and has an estimated 78 recoveries.

Smith County is reporting two new cases, bringing its total to 204. The county has suffered four deaths and has an estimated 165 recoveries.

Titus County has become a hotspot in East Texas. On Friday morning, County Judge Brian Lee reported that the county has hit the 400-case mark, with more expected as test results come in. On Friday evening, he posted that the number was likely somewhere between 450-500. The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard has the county at 446 positive cases. The county has suffered two deaths and has an estimated 50 recoveries.

Trinity County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 16.

The new cases bring the East Texas totals to 2,815 cases, 109 deaths, and an estimated 1,130 recoveries.