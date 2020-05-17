Nacogdoches, Rusk, Titus Counties report new COVID-19 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The numbers of COVID-19 cases in East Texas continue to rise.

Nacogdoches County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 234. The county has suffered 15 deaths, with three reported Saturday, and has 101 recoveries.

Rusk County reported one new case, bringing its total to 44. The county has suffered one death and has 25 recoveries.

Titus County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 121.

Titus County Judge Brian Lee has said the spread of COVID-19 in his county is mainly “industry related,” with people diagnosed with the illness largely employed by the county’s manufacturing and food processing plants.

On his Facebook page, he shared a statement from JBS USA, the parent company of Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the area’s largest employers:

“We have been collaborating closely with Pilgrim’s to identify the best ways to keep people safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As such, we’ll be offering testing for employees at the Pilgrim’s Mt. Pleasant complex. We are all in this together, and we’ll do everything we can to keep our community safe.” JBS USA

The new cases bring the East Texas total to 1,950 cases, 66 deaths, and 613 patients recovered.