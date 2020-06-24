Nacogdoches recreation center closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation Department has closed the city’s recreation center after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, the office announced, “We are temporarily closed, due to a staff member who has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. We have decided to close for the next few days in order to deep clean and sanitize, as well as to continually monitor our staff members for any symptoms.”

The center is closed until further notice.

“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and want to keep our patrons as safe as possible!” the office posted.