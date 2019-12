NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Humberto Cruz Colin was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:25 p.m. as he left work in the 800 block of South Street on foot.

He is 40 years old, 5′ 6″ and approximately 158 lbs.

Humberto was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and black hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.