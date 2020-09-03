Nacogdoches police investigating reports of suspicious white van, man offering children candy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police are investigating reports of a suspicious white van in the area and of the driver of the van offering children candy.

A post on the NPD Facebook page said the department had received a call Tuesday about “a suspicious person driving a white van in a parking lot” on Cardinal Street.

“It was reported that on the previous day the driver of the white van had attempted to get into a vehicle occupied by a small child,” the post said. “At the time we do not know if the driver even knew the child was in the vehicle.

“There also has been talk of the same driver attempting to give kids in the parking lot candy,” the post said.

Police said they have not received any other reports of incidents involving such a van but “are continuing to investigate the incident.”

Police also said that a photo of a white van reported to be the van involved in the incidents, but that “officers have located the van from the picture and it is not believed to be involved.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents is urged to contact Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.