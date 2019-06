Nacogdoches police are looking for a missing teenager.

Tyler Handlin, 16, has not been seen since May 29. He was last seen in the 3200 block of North University Drive.

He is described as 5′ tall with a slender build.

16 year old Tyler Handlin. Tyler hasn’t been seen since May 29, 2019.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 936-559-2607.