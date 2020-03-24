Nacogdoches PD announces changes to guard against COVID-10

NACPGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department has announced several changes made to guard the public and officers against COVID-19.

On Facebook, NPD said it is making the changes “(i)n an effort to maximize the safety of our community and workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For our lower priority calls, NPD will increase its use of phone reporting. NPD will no longer send an officer to calls that can be addressed through phone reporting.

NPD has secured the lobby in our Police Headquarters and restricted access to prevent unnecessary contact during this time. Our non emergency phone number is 936-559-2607.

The changes “are intended to follow best practices put forth by the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the disease impact while still maintaining our public safety responsibilities.,” NPD said.

“It is important to note that we are not amending our response to critical calls where life or safety is jeopardized,” NPD said. “We will continue to monitor these changes and update them as necessary.”