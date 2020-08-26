Nacogdoches officials, tree service pros worry most about damage from high winds

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – As Hurricane Laura’s landfall draws nearer, officials in Deep East Texas worry most about damage from trees due to high winds.

The storm is expected to bring winds that are predicted to reach 30-40 mph.

Tree removal companies like Drewery Brothers Tree Services are preparing for the worst, ready to respond if homes, businesses or farms suffer damage.

Terry Drewery /// owner of Drewery Brothers Tree Service

“Since we are in the business we have taken care of our saws, got everything ready, got tarps and chains and fuel and everything,” said Terry Drewery. “All the guys are ready to go to work. Everybody is on standby and we are simply waiting.”

Drewery covers a 60-mile radius around their business in Nacogdoches. When severe storms strike, they often don’t have to go far for work.

They go door to door in neighborhoods making sure everyone is taken care of.

Hurricane Laura’s effects will be felt as early as tonight and will continue through most of tomorrow.