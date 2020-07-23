Nacogdoches man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated child sexual assault

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches County man has been sentenced to mandatory life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mark Allen Thompson, 35, was sentenced in the 420th District Court.

Thompson was originally arrested by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on September 18 after an investigation revealed probable cause for his arrest.

He was originally charged with nine counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

He was one of three suspects arrested in the case, which involved sexual assault complaints with two different victims under the age of 15.

After the full investigation was completed the Nacogdoches District Attorney Office reviewed the case. Thompson was indicted for 22 felony charges related to this investigation that was presented to a grand jury by the Nacogdoches District Attorney Office.

Kelli Rene Goodin, 34, and Frankie Dale Mealer, 46, both from Nacogdoches, still remain in custody and awaiting trial on charges associated with this case.

Goodin is charged with two counts of failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, a 3rd-degree felony.

Mealer is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child a 1st-degree felony. Mealer was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Investigators alleged that Thompson and Mealer introduced the children to drugs before assaulting them on several different occasions.

Goodin admitted to investigators that she was aware that one of the children was being sexually assaulted and witnessed one of these events. She failed to take any action to stop the sexual assaults from occurring and further failed to report these crimes to authorities. Authorities say she further attempted to hinder law enforcement from arresting Thompson.