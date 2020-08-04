Nacogdoches man, juvenile arrested for burglary, robbery after allegedly shooting at victim

NACOGDOCHES,Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man and a juvenile are in jail after one allegedly shot at another man during a burglary.

Nacaogdoches police say they were called to a residence in the 200 block of Nottingham Drive at about 2:47 a.m. Tuesday. The caller reported that someone was attempting to break into his house.

When officers arrived, the man told them one of the alleged burglars had shot at him when he confronted them about stealing property from his garage and vehicle.

Officers also discovered that numerous other vehicles in the neighborhood had been burglarized.

In the course of the investigation, officers discovered information that led them to the suspect’s vehicle on EJ Campbell Blvd.

Police arrested David Abercrombie, 19, of Nacogdoches and a 14-year-old juvenile.

Abercrombie is in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana. He is in a juvenile detention facility.

Police say they have recovered stolen property, marijuana, and a handgun and expect more charges to be filed in the future.