Nacogdoches man charged with stalking former teacher

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man has been arrested on stalking charges after confessing that he had been harassing his former high school teacher for over a year, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Since March of 2019 the victim had reported to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Precinct 4 Constable’s office that she was being harassed by an unknown subject through text messages and snap chat.

During this time the victim had received several text messages and nude snap chat messages from the suspect.

The suspect never identified himself and used fake names during the harassment, according to NCSO. The suspect also used Snapchat to send the photos and Fake VOIP numbers to send messages that made it difficult for law enforcement to track.

The sheriff’s office obtained several subpoenas for information during the investigation from companies in an effort to identify the suspect during the investigation.

The investigation identified Jose Tinajero, 22, of Nacogdoches as a possible suspect. He is a former student of the victim.

According to NCSO, when investigators interviewed Tinajero, he confessed that he had been sending the nude photos and text messages to his former teacher over the last year.

Tinajero told investigators that he knew what he had done was stupid but did it because he had always had a huge crush on the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tinajero was arrested on Tuesday evening and booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of Stalking, a 3rd degree felony.

Tinajero has also been given a criminal trespass warning from the school.