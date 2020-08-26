Nacogdoches ISD votes to delay start of school year to give more time for delivery of devices, PPE

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD trustees voted unanimously to push back the start date of classes to September 8.

The decision was made during a special meeting Tuesday to provide the district more time to receive deliveries of new laptops for use by teachers.

Related Content Nacogdoches ISD to consider delaying start of school year to give teachers more time to prepare

NISD is also awaiting delivery of more PPE (personal protective equipment used to combat the spread of COVID-19) before classes begin.

The calendar agreed on by the board eliminates some professional development days for staff during the academic year, allowing NISD to keep May 28, 2021, the last day of classes for students.

The newly adjusted calendar adopted by the board also closes the district on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 27-28, because of the threat of Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to begin impacting the region Wednesday evening.