Nacogdoches ISD to consider delaying start of school year to give teachers more time to prepare

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees will consider delaying the start of school to provide additional time for teachers to prepare for the return of students to campus.

The board will convene in a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“There’s so much for our teachers and staff to complete to be ready for students,” Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said. “We want to ensure that our teachers and staff have the resources they need to start school successfully.”

NISD expects to receive by the end of next week laptops that were ordered for teachers as well as additional PPE to augment the supplies provided by Texas Education Agency. The district is also distributing laptops and iPad tablets to students that do not have a device at home.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to kick-off a safe and successful school year,” said NISD Board President Pam Fitch. “We are going to take the necessary steps and precautions to ensure that our team is starting the year with confidence.”

The district planned to start school August 31. Taking an additional week before the start of classes would provide teachers more time to familiarize themselves with arriving technology and refine their work on new learning management systems purchased by the district that will ease student transition between in-person and virtual instruction, a statement from the district said.

NISD’s end date would also be affected by the delayed start. The last day of instruction – originally planned for May 27 – would likely be pushed into June, Trujillo said.

For this academic year, NISD is adding roughly 30 minutes to each instructional day to provide additional cushion in the calendar to absorb any needed closures that might occur because of the pandemic.

TEA requires students receive 75,600 minutes of instruction during the school year.

Nacogdoches High School will begin the school year with an A-B schedule for students in its phase-in for the first four weeks of instruction. The district’s elementary schools and two middle schools will continue to refine their phase-in instructional plans for the first four weeks of classes and will communicate that information to parents, Trujillo said.

“These are trying times, but we continue to plan for an amazing school year,” Trujillo said. “Decisions like this are hard to make and come with tremendous responsibility because of the problems they might cause for our parents and families.

“I want to make sure we have this right for when all our students and teachers begin returning to classes – either in-person or virtually.”