Nacogdoches HS cancels remainder of summer band practice after student tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches High School band has canceled the remainder of its summer rehearsals after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Nacogdoches ISD said the affected student had participated in summer band rehearsals. It also the student had “followed all district and program guidance, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while on campus.”
“Individuals who were in close contact with this person have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others,” the district post said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the NHS band has canceled the remainder of its summer rehearsals that were to run through Aug. 28. During this time, the district will deep clean the areas the band student had access to at the high school.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are NISD’s top priorities, and the district will continue to follow its COVID-19 safety procedures and monitor exposure risks.”Nacogdoches ISD