Nacogdoches HS cancels remainder of summer band practice after student tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches High School band has canceled the remainder of its summer rehearsals after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Nacogdoches ISD said the affected student had participated in summer band rehearsals. It also the student had “followed all district and program guidance, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while on campus.”

“Individuals who were in close contact with this person have been notified and will be required to follow district protocols to ensure the safety of others,” the district post said.