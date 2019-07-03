Nacogdoches County traffic stop turns into drug bust

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop in Nacogdoches turned into a drug bust that sent a Lufkin man to jail.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop Wednesday in the 100 block of NE Stallings Drive.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as Jason E. Kennidy, 40, of Lufkin, and a passenger.

According to NCSO reports, Kennidy “appeared to be extremely nervous and conflicting statements were given.” The deputy asked for permission to conduct a search of the vehicle but was denied.

A K-9 unit arrived and conducted an open air search of the exterior of the vehicle. A positive alert was given by the K-9 for the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of methamphetamine (172 grams), along with items of paraphernalia (baggies, scales, etc.) used to assist in the distribution of narcotics.

In addition, meth pipes, Alprazolam (Xanax) (1 gram) and Fentanyl patches (4 grams) were located.

Kennidy was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1 >=4G<200G F/1, possession of a controlled substance PG 3 <28G M/A, possession of a controlled substance >=1G<4G F/3.

Bond is pending at this time.