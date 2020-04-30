Nacogdoches County to offer mobile COVID-19 testing Friday

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing Friday.

Testing will be held at the Richard and Lucille Dewitt School of Nursing, 5707 North Street, Nacogdoches.

testing is by appointment only and those registering must have at least one symptom of COVID-19:

Fever and/or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste or smell

To make an appointment for the test, call 512-883-2400 or go to txcovidtest.org.

Health care workers and first responders need not be symptomatic to qualify for a test.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nacogdoches County was reporting 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 108 active cases, 34 estimated recoveries, and 8 deaths.

To date, the county has administered 920 tests.