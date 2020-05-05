Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeking fugitive on indecency with a child charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Zachery Allen Driver is wanted by NCSO for indecency with a child, a 2nd degree felony.

Driver is 20 years of age and originally from Douglass.

He has been known to hang out in several different locations in Nacogdoches County and also has ties in the Melrose Community.

The investigation started in April when the victim made an outcry of the sexual assault. During an ongoing investigation, investigators with the sheriff’s office established probable cause for a warrant that was obtained for Driver’s arrest on May 4.

Investigators obtained information that Driver is possibly on the run and is aware of the criminal charges against him.

He was last seen driving a white half-ton four-wheel drive GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information on Zachery Driver’s whereabouts is urged to contact dispatch at 936-559-2607 or the Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.