Nacogdoches County roads closed due to high water

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A number of Nacogdoches County roads are closed due to high water, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.

Roads closed are:

CR 210

CR 228

CR 230

CR 271

CR 273

CR 274

CR 280

CR 299

CR 302

CR 526

CR 620

CR 831

CR 850

Do not attempt to drive around an official barricade blocking a road as this is a state misdemeanor offense. The county reminds residents not to attempt to cross a road that has high water over it. Turn around, don’t drown.

For updates on road conditions, check the NCEMO Facebook page.