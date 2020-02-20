Breaking News
Nacogdoches County roads closed due to high water

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A number of Nacogdoches County roads are closed due to high water, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.

Roads closed are:

  • CR 210
  • CR 228
  • CR 230
  • CR 271
  • CR 273
  • CR 274
  • CR 280
  • CR 299
  • CR 302
  • CR 526
  • CR 620
  • CR 831
  • CR 850

Do not attempt to drive around an official barricade blocking a road as this is a state misdemeanor offense. The county reminds residents not to attempt to cross a road that has high water over it. Turn around, don’t drown.

For updates on road conditions, check the NCEMO Facebook page.

