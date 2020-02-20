Nacogdoches County roads closed due to high water

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A number of Nacogdoches County roads are closed due to high water, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
Roads closed are:
- CR 210
- CR 228
- CR 230
- CR 271
- CR 273
- CR 274
- CR 280
- CR 299
- CR 302
- CR 526
- CR 620
- CR 831
- CR 850
Do not attempt to drive around an official barricade blocking a road as this is a state misdemeanor offense. The county reminds residents not to attempt to cross a road that has high water over it. Turn around, don’t drown.
For updates on road conditions, check the NCEMO Facebook page.