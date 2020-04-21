Nacogdoches County reports new COVID-19 case, tally up to 90

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has reported a new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s tally to 90.
The county has suffered six deaths from the virus.
In information released Tuesday, EMO said the new patient is a 70-79-year-old male. His travel history and hospitalization status is unknown.
The county reports that 730 tests for the virus have been administered.
It is important to note that number of tests administered does not reflect the number of persons tested as more than one testing sample may have been obtained from an individual.