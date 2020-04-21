Nacogdoches County reports new COVID-19 case, tally up to 90

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has reported a new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s tally to 90.

The county has suffered six deaths from the virus.

In information released Tuesday, EMO said the new patient is a 70-79-year-old male. His travel history and hospitalization status is unknown.

The county reports that 730 tests for the virus have been administered.

It is important to note that number of tests administered does not reflect the number of persons tested as more than one testing sample may have been obtained from an individual.