Nacogdoches County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 36.

The new cases bring the number in East Texas to 362.

The new patients are a 50-59 year old male, a 40-49 year old male, a 30-39 year old female, and two 30-39 year old males.

Information on their travel history and hospitalization status was not provided.

To date, the county has recorded three deaths from the virus.

County officials are urging residents “to continue to be diligent in your social distancing during this holiday weekend.”