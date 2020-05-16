Nacogdoches County reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported three new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

To date, 15 people in the county have died from the virus.

The county also confirmed four new cases, bringing its total to 230.

Nacogdoches County leads East Texas both in the number of total cases and the number of deaths.

The deceased are:

70-79-year-old male

80-89-year-old female

80-89-year-old female

Those most recently confirmed to have COVID-19 are:

30-39 year-old male, city

30-39 year old female, city

60-69-year-old male, city

19-29-year-old female, county

The county has 114 active cases with 101 patients recovered.