Nacogdoches County reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported three new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

To date, 15 people in the county have died from the virus.

The county also confirmed four new cases, bringing its total to 230.

Nacogdoches County leads East Texas both in the number of total cases and the number of deaths.

The deceased are:

  • 70-79-year-old male
  • 80-89-year-old female
  • 80-89-year-old female

Those most recently confirmed to have COVID-19 are:

  • 30-39 year-old male, city
  • 30-39 year old female, city
  • 60-69-year-old male, city
  • 19-29-year-old female, county

The county has 114 active cases with 101 patients recovered.

