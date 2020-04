NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing that county’s total cases to 111.

The three new patients are a 60-69 YO female city resident, a 19-29 YO female county resident, and a 60-69 YO male city resident. The hospitalization status and travel history of he three are unknown.

The county is estimating that 20 patients have recovered from the illness.