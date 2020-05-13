Nacogdoches County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

That brings the county’s total to 220. It leads East Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed.

The three new patients are a male in his 90s, a person in their 30s and another in their 50s.

The county has suffered 11 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and has 69 estimated recoveries.

To date, 1,170 tests have been administered in the county, which has a population of slightly more than 65,000.