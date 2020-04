NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County for a total of 46.

Details of confirmed patients are below. None are hospitalized or have a travel history.

19-29 year old Female

30-39 year old Female

50-59 year old Female (3)

40-49 year old Female

19-29 year old Male (2)

50-59 year old Male

60-69 year old Male

The new cases bring the total in East Texas to 380, with 15 deaths.