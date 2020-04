NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 158.

The new cases include a male child in the 0-9 age range, another male in the 10-18 age range, and two females in the 90-99 age range.

Other cases include:

Female, 19-29

Male, 30-39

Female 30-39

Female 50-59

Female, 60-69

Female, 80-89

Four of the new cases are from long-term care facilities and two are from a household with previously reported cases.