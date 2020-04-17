Nacogdoches County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES cOUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported a new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 73.

The new patient is a female, 70-79 years old. Her travel history and hospitalization status are unknown.

The county’s death total from the virus stands at six to date.

“Please continue to minimize outings, use social distancing, and practice good hygiene and sanitization,” the county emergency management office urged in a Facebook post. “Our case numbers are still high, and we do not want complacency to set in!”