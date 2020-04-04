Nacogdoches County reporting 16th COVID-19 case

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County is reporting its 16th confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the county’s Emergency Management Office, the patient is a 60-69 year old female with no travel history. She is hospitalized.

The county has two confirmed deaths from the virus.

Some 300 people have been tested to date.

The new case brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 186 with 8 deaths.

Health officials continue to urge the following measures to mitigate community spread:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds;

Stay home unless going out on essential business;

If you are sick, stay home;

Clean and disinfect your home regularly, especially frequently touched surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), call your health care provider before going into an office or emergency room.

CDC officials are now encouraging everyone to wear a mask when going out in public. If you cannot find masks in stores, you can find tips on making them here and here.

