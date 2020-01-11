Nacogdoches County man dies in overnight storms

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County has reported one fatality as a result of last night’s storms.

According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, rescue crews were called to a home on Sweat Circle, a private road off of FM 225, for a man trapped by a tree that had fallen across a home.

Larry Hadnot, Jr., age 44 , was inside the home when a tree was blown onto the house trapping him. Another individual was also inside the house, but escaped with minor injuries.

Hadnot was pronounced dead at the scene, and an inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Pct 1 Kerry Don Williamson.

The incident happened near the Gravel Ridge Community.

Early damage reports in the county include widespread trees down, some structures damaged and power outages. As of Saturday morning, all roads in Nacogdoches County roads are reported open and passable.

There are power lines down, some in remote areas. The public is reminded to NEVER touch, move or get near a downed power line.