Nacogdoches County Clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Clerk’s office is closed temporarily to in-person traffic due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to a press release from June Clifton, county clerk, the office will be closed through at least July 23.

The announcement came after a deputy clerk in the office tested positive for COVID-19.

“During this time, we will be conducting business online and through electronic filing,” Clifton said in the statement.

“We will be working from home and will be doing everything in our power to continue to serve your needs,” the statement said. “Everyone please stay well.”

The office can be reached at 936-560-7733 or by email at cclk@co.nacogdoches.tx.us.

Nacogdoches County is currently reporting 613 cases of COVID-19, with 31 deaths and 348 estimated recoveries.