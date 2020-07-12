Nacogdoches County, city offices closing due to COVID-19 exposure

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s office and Nacogdoches City Hall Water Office will be closed starting Monday due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the district clerk’s office, a deputy clerk in the office has tested positive for the virus.

The city hall press release cited only “exposure to COVID-19” as a reason for its closing.

The district clerk’s office will be closed Monday-Friday “in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control for personal quarantine,” according to the release.

“Because of the nature of many of our duties,” the release said, “we are limited with matters we can continue from remote locations; however, we are working with all Nacogdoches County Courts and Departments to provide necessary services for the continuation of their functions. Our legal community will continue to have efile processes completed for all legal filings with limited delays.”

Passport services provided by the office are suspended until further notice.

The city hall closing affects only the Water Office. The payment kiosk and other off-site locations will still be accepting payments, according to the release. Payments can also be made online.

In-person payments can be made at Kroger, H&Z Tobacco Stores, KJ Convenience Store, Super S, Tobacco Barn on South Street, and Carniceria y fruteria las. Addresses for the various locations can be found on the city’s website.

The city office’s closing takes effect immediately. No reopening date has yet been established.