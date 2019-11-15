Nacogdoches County authorities: Suspect in Cody Jinks concert threat a Texas prison inmate

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas prison inmate has been charged for making threats that caused country artist Cody Jinks to cancel a performance in Nacogdoches.

A warrant has been issued for Robert Dulaney, 45, of Longview, charging him with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Dulaney is currently an inmate in the Alfred Hughes Unit in Gatesville.

Jinks was scheduled to perform at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center on October 26. That morning, though, an employee at the civic center received an anonymous phone call in which the caller threatened to shoot several people during the concert.

After being notified of the threat, Jinks announced on social media that he was canceling the show due to “a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show.”

It's with much regret & aggravation that we have to cancel the show in Nacogdoches, Texas tonight. We are here, set up, and ready, but we have been notified that there has been a threat of violence issued for tonight’s show. Local & federal officials are handling. 1 of 3 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) October 26, 2019

Local officials along with federal officials are trying to track down the person who issued the threat, but haven’t just yet. So, in good conscience, my team and I have decided to postpone the show this evening in Nacogdoches. 2 of 3 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) October 26, 2019

The safety for our fans, friends, and staff is first and foremost. I personally had family make long drives and paid for hotels so I understand any aggravation and frustration. We will make it up to you and keep you updated when we are able to reschedule the show. 3 of 3 — Cody Jinks (@CodyJinksMusic) October 26, 2019

NCSO investigators determined that the phone call was made using a voice over internet protocol (VOIP) number through a cell phone app. They identified the phone used as a prepaid cell phone and found an email linked to the VOIP number.

They also determined that the phone was being used somewhere in the Gatesville area but were not able to pinpoint the exact location. Investigators got search warrants and subpoenas and issued them to several companies in an effort to obtain information.

That effort led to a link to Dulaney.

Dulaney has been in prison since 2006. Investigators learned that while serving his sentence, he has had several reported violations of being caught with a cell phone.

On Thursday, two investigators with NCSO went to the Hughes Unit to interview Dulaney.

Investigators said he was “very cooperative” and got a confession from him. They said he went into detail about where he made the call from inside the prison and told them exactly what he said over the phone.

His account corroborated other facts in the investigation, according to officials.

During the interview, other investigators searched Dulaney’s cell and found a cell phone hidden in the door frame.

According to Bridges, Dulaney said he had access to Facebook while using his cell phone in prison. He learned that his girlfriend was going to attend the Cody Jinks concert in Nacogdoches, which angered him. He told investigators that he called two different county offices in Nacogdoches until he spoke with someone at the civic center.

He then made his threat over the phone in an attempt to have the concert canceled, according to Bridges.

Investigators with NCSO are working with the Office of the Inspector General on the case. Dulaney will be bench warranted back to Nacogdoches County to stand trial on the terroristic threat charge. The OIG’s office may pursue additional charges on Dulaney for having a prohibited item in a correctional facility.

That trial would be prosecuted in Coryell County.

The Cody Jinks concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center.

“We are glad to see that the outcome was not a serious threat to our citizens,” said Bridges. “We are sad to see that someone would use such poor and selfish judgement that had a large impact on thousands of people that were planning on attending this concert. Many people had traveled a great distance to attend the event.”

Bridges said his office will work to see Dulaney “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“In today’s society we have to treat any type of threat with the highest priority and validity until we can prove otherwise,” he said.

The Texas Rangers and the Nacogdoches Precinct 1 Constable Office assisted NCSO in the investigation.